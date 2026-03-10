New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Short Interest Up 1,056.2% in February

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,509 shares, an increase of 1,056.2% from the February 12th total of 217 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMFCZ remained flat at $25.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,315. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

New Mountain Finance Co 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: NMFCZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by New Mountain Finance Corporation, a closed-end business development company. These notes pay a fixed annual interest rate of 8.25%, with interest typically paid quarterly and a maturity date in 2028. The securities are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, offering investors a fixed-income instrument tied to the performance of the issuer’s diversified investment portfolio.

New Mountain Finance Corporation focuses on making debt and equity investments in middle-market companies across a range of sectors, including business services, healthcare, software, and specialty finance.

