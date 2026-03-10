JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV) Short Interest Up 776.8% in February

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 68,506 shares, a growth of 776.8% from the February 12th total of 7,813 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,007 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,007 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2%

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224. The firm has a market cap of $204.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00. JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF

The JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks while employing a methodology that seeks to align stock selection and weighting with Jewish value pillars. TOV was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by JLens.

