Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM) Increases By 1,166.6%

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 250,064 shares, a growth of 1,166.6% from the February 12th total of 19,743 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NBCM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 104,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $28.54.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments. NBCM was launched on Aug 27, 2012 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

