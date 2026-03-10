Head-To-Head Survey: Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) vs. Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) and Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Capcom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bragg Gaming Group $110.38 million 0.34 -$5.57 million ($0.34) -4.47 Capcom $1.11 billion 10.47 $319.78 million $0.51 21.45

Volatility and Risk

Capcom has higher revenue and earnings than Bragg Gaming Group. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bragg Gaming Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capcom has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bragg Gaming Group and Capcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bragg Gaming Group 1 3 0 0 1.75 Capcom 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bragg Gaming Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Capcom.

Profitability

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Capcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bragg Gaming Group -7.08% -11.05% -7.32% Capcom 32.82% 26.93% 21.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capcom beats Bragg Gaming Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Capcom

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

