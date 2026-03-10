iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,047 shares, a growth of 819.3% from the February 12th total of 549 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,688 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,688 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $137.96. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $142.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day moving average of $137.11.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,094,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 44,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.