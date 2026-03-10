First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 61,575 shares, a growth of 921.1% from the February 12th total of 6,030 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,656,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,656,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.8%

FTXR traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. 147,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,915. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

