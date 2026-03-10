Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,795 shares, an increase of 388.6% from the February 12th total of 572 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GNOM traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. 6,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.5912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 259.0%. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF’s payout ratio is -26.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 238,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

