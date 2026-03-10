Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $8,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,558,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,522,506.90. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Wednesday, March 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $215,339.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $2,259,600.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,917 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $657,970.40.

On Friday, December 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,202,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 12,400 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $1,349,988.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $2,105,600.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $2,060,400.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 6,176 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $628,593.28.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,724 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $578,696.40.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,293. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $209.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 32,400.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results that underpin valuation — Vicor reported a big beat for the quarter (EPS $1.01 vs. $0.38 estimate; revenue $362.7M vs. $107.8M) with healthy margins, which supports the stock’s rerating and investor optimism.

Strong quarterly results that underpin valuation — Vicor reported a big beat for the quarter (EPS $1.01 vs. $0.38 estimate; revenue $362.7M vs. $107.8M) with healthy margins, which supports the stock’s rerating and investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Heavy institutional buying — several large managers (The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Price T. Rowe Associates, Millennium Management, Arrowstreet) materially increased positions recently, signaling conviction from professional investors and providing demand support.

Heavy institutional buying — several large managers (The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Price T. Rowe Associates, Millennium Management, Arrowstreet) materially increased positions recently, signaling conviction from professional investors and providing demand support. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside — consensus analyst targets show notable upside (Zacks highlights a ~28% implied move), which can attract momentum buyers and influence sentiment. Analyst Take (Zacks)

Analyst upside — consensus analyst targets show notable upside (Zacks highlights a ~28% implied move), which can attract momentum buyers and influence sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Industry / thematic coverage — recent commentaries (e.g., Seeking Alpha) frame Vicor as a promising AI/datacenter play; this supports narrative demand but depends on execution and margin sustainability. Seeking Alpha Piece

Industry / thematic coverage — recent commentaries (e.g., Seeking Alpha) frame Vicor as a promising AI/datacenter play; this supports narrative demand but depends on execution and margin sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Media roundup/hedge-fund mentions — coverage in Hedge Fund / insider roundups can increase visibility but is not a direct catalyst. Hedge Fund/News Roundup

Media roundup/hedge-fund mentions — coverage in Hedge Fund / insider roundups can increase visibility but is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares (~$8.32M at $166.30 avg), a modest reduction of his large position; disclosure: SEC filing. SEC Filing

Insider selling — CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares (~$8.32M at $166.30 avg), a modest reduction of his large position; disclosure: SEC filing. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sale — VP Philip Davies sold 5,419 shares (~$1.03M at $189.67 avg), substantially reducing his holding. InsiderTrades has the filing. InsiderTrades

Additional insider sale — VP Philip Davies sold 5,419 shares (~$1.03M at $189.67 avg), substantially reducing his holding. InsiderTrades has the filing. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short interest rose ~18.3% in February to ~1.71M shares (?5.6% of shares short; ~2.1 days to cover), which can amplify downside on negative news or add volatility from short-covering squeezes.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.