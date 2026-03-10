Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Insider Oliver Engert Purchases 750 Shares

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Engert acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $18,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,072.40. This trade represents a 1.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oliver Engert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovis alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Oliver Engert bought 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $23,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Oliver Engert bought 250 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,275.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $24,770.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

Enovis Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:ENOV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 975,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Enovis Corporation has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $575.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.30 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.69%.Enovis’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Enovis from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enovis from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENOV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,524,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,945,000 after acquiring an additional 125,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enovis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,971,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter worth $83,435,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 292,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.