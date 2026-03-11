Contrasting Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) & Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Spruce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Spruce Biosciences N/A -344.93% -169.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Spruce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spruce Biosciences 1 3 4 0 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

Spruce Biosciences has a consensus target price of $170.10, indicating a potential upside of 170.90%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Spruce Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $257.55 million 0.01 $35.64 million $1.18 0.21 Spruce Biosciences $4.91 million 13.68 -$53.04 million ($85.00) -0.74

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Spruce Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Its product candidates also include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium to treat organophosphate exposure; PEMFEXY, a ready-to-use/dilute liquid form of pemetrexed for non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma; EA-114 (fulvestrant) for HR+/HER- breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Combioxin, SA for the development and commercialization rights to CAL02, an antitoxin agent for the treatment of severe pneumonia in combination with traditional antibacterial drugs; and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH for the commercial rights of Landiolol, a novel therapeutic product candidate for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. It has a strategic collaboration with Tyme Technologies, Inc. for the development of SM-88 to treat breast cancer (HR+/HER2-) and high-risk metastatic sarcomas. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

