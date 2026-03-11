Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 25,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

The stock has a market cap of C$149.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets. The company also provides test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services.

