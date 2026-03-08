Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.83 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 369.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,051.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 317.3% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 104,342 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $4,533,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.0%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

