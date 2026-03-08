59,634 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,134,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.