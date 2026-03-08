Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,628 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,366.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,274 shares of company stock worth $4,142,738. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of REGN opened at $759.82 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $770.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

