Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD Shares Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4,648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,261,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after buying an additional 1,234,634 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1771 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.