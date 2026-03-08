Regal Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 140,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 0.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

OXY opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.34. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $56.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

