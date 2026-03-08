Regal Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in JD.com by 36.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of JD.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 38.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.
JD.com News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved an annual cash dividend and reiterated hefty buybacks (management announced an annual cash dividend of ~$1.00 per ADS and continued repurchases), which supports shareholder returns and helped lift sentiment. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Adjusted Q4 results and some key metrics came in better than many feared (adjusted profitability and underlying trends such as services/user growth eased near?term demand worries), a trigger for the rally. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: JD is pushing into AI-driven content/entertainment (JoyAI virtual idols and partnerships) — strategic diversification that may create long-term upside but is not yet revenue?material. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector tone: some analysts and outlets are saying Chinese stocks may be bottoming, which lifts sector appetite and can boost JD alongside peers. This is supportive but macro?dependent. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP quarterly loss of ~RMB 2.7B (first quarterly loss since early?2022) driven by heavy spending — notably subsidy/fulfillment costs in food delivery — which pressures near?term profitability. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth was modest (?1.5% y/y) and some outlets flag missed estimates/weak consumer demand and intensifying competition — items that can cap upside until margins recover. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional positioning shows notable reductions by several large funds (reported cuts), which can weigh on stock momentum despite positive headlines. Read More.
JD.com Trading Up 6.1%
Shares of JD opened at $27.03 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.
JD.com Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 396.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. JD.com’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
About JD.com
JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.
A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Elon’s BIGGEST breakthrough yet?
- This makes me furious
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.