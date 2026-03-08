Regal Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in JD.com by 36.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of JD.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 38.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

JD.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved an annual cash dividend and reiterated hefty buybacks (management announced an annual cash dividend of ~$1.00 per ADS and continued repurchases), which supports shareholder returns and helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Board approved an annual cash dividend and reiterated hefty buybacks (management announced an annual cash dividend of ~$1.00 per ADS and continued repurchases), which supports shareholder returns and helped lift sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted Q4 results and some key metrics came in better than many feared (adjusted profitability and underlying trends such as services/user growth eased near?term demand worries), a trigger for the rally. Read More.

Adjusted Q4 results and some key metrics came in better than many feared (adjusted profitability and underlying trends such as services/user growth eased near?term demand worries), a trigger for the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JD is pushing into AI-driven content/entertainment (JoyAI virtual idols and partnerships) — strategic diversification that may create long-term upside but is not yet revenue?material. Read More.

JD is pushing into AI-driven content/entertainment (JoyAI virtual idols and partnerships) — strategic diversification that may create long-term upside but is not yet revenue?material. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector tone: some analysts and outlets are saying Chinese stocks may be bottoming, which lifts sector appetite and can boost JD alongside peers. This is supportive but macro?dependent. Read More.

Broader sector tone: some analysts and outlets are saying Chinese stocks may be bottoming, which lifts sector appetite and can boost JD alongside peers. This is supportive but macro?dependent. Read More. Negative Sentiment: GAAP quarterly loss of ~RMB 2.7B (first quarterly loss since early?2022) driven by heavy spending — notably subsidy/fulfillment costs in food delivery — which pressures near?term profitability. Read More.

GAAP quarterly loss of ~RMB 2.7B (first quarterly loss since early?2022) driven by heavy spending — notably subsidy/fulfillment costs in food delivery — which pressures near?term profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth was modest (?1.5% y/y) and some outlets flag missed estimates/weak consumer demand and intensifying competition — items that can cap upside until margins recover. Read More.

Revenue growth was modest (?1.5% y/y) and some outlets flag missed estimates/weak consumer demand and intensifying competition — items that can cap upside until margins recover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional positioning shows notable reductions by several large funds (reported cuts), which can weigh on stock momentum despite positive headlines. Read More.

JD.com Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of JD opened at $27.03 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 396.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. JD.com’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.