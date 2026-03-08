ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

ICL Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL). The company’s origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL’s core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.