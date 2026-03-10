Insider Selling: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) COO Sells $157,800.48 in Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) COO Kaitlin Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,958. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 6.71. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 28.80%.The business had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 270,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 94,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

