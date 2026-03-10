Insider Selling: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) COO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Flex Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Flex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Flex by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Flex by 238.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

