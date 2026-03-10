Short Interest in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Grows By 1,491.4%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,606 shares, a growth of 1,491.4% from the February 12th total of 1,609 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 260,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,083. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.48. KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5254 per share. This represents a yield of 329.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 173.33%.

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

