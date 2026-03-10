NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 35,900 shares, an increase of 1,733.5% from the February 12th total of 1,958 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,720 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,720 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,769,000 after acquiring an additional 71,242 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 301.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 109,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period.

Shares of IQSI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.87. NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

