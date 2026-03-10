Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Insider Sells $570,250.00 in Stock

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) insider Yvette Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $570,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 649,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,713.54. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.8%

AM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. 2,418,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,848. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 34.77%.The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Antero Midstream from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AM

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.