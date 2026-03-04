Short Interest in INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF) Declines By 19.7%

INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 284,595 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 29th total of 354,428 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 425,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of INVO Fertility in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ IVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 203,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,133. INVO Fertility has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $103.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Fertility stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of INVO Fertility at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) is a medical technology company focused on advancing assisted reproductive treatments through innovative in-vivo incubation solutions. The company develops and commercializes devices designed to facilitate fertilization and early embryo development inside a patient’s body, offering an alternative to conventional laboratory-based in vitro fertilization (IVF) techniques.

The company’s flagship product, the INVOcell device, is a single-use, intravaginal incubator that holds a controlled microenvironment for egg and sperm co-incubation.

