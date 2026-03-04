Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Insider Sells 417 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mutz sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $30,858.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 103,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,592. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Mutz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 20th, Christopher Mutz sold 5,323 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $415,300.46.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 676,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,651. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $99.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.