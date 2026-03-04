Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Rises By 18.8%

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 687,194 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the January 29th total of 578,272 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 124.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 197,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 197,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle market companies in the United States. As an investment vehicle specializing in private credit, Stellus focuses on originating and structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, and equity co-investments tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses. Its flexible capital solutions are designed to support acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, and balance sheet refinancings.

Operating under an evergreen structure, Stellus Capital Investment partners with a diverse group of portfolio companies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, business services, and specialty finance.

