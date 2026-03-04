Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,618 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 29th total of 25,816 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PWV traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $71.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 85,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies.

