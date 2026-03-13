Insider Buying: TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Asher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,328.18. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,080. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. TFS Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

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TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.29%.The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.97 million. Research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 353.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 214,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFSL

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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