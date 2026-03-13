OSB Group (LON:OSB) Insider Andy Golding Sells 44,354 Shares

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 44,354 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 569, for a total value of £252,374.26.

Andy Golding also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Andy Golding sold 343,485 shares of OSB Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 582, for a total transaction of £1,999,082.70.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Andy Golding sold 74,699 shares of OSB Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 574, for a total transaction of £428,772.26.

OSB Group Stock Performance

OSB stock traded down GBX 0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 566.50. 326,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,128. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. OSB Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 360.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 647.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 609.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 579.43.

OSB Group ( LON:OSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 75.60 EPS for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current year.

OSB Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 564 price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OSB Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 650 to GBX 660 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 631.

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OSB Group Company Profile

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OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.

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