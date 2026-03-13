Insider Buying: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Parr purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 per share, for a total transaction of £8,600.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

LON:SMIF traded down GBX 0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 85.55. The company had a trading volume of 746,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,025. The firm has a market cap of £299.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.29. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.

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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 9.70 EPS for the quarter. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 110.59%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

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