Srikanth Radhakrishnan Sells 10,483 Shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Srikanth Radhakrishnan sold 10,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $14,990.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,152.48. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LUNG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 579,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.86. Pulmonx Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Positive Sentiment: Pulmonx closed a five?year credit facility of up to $60 million with Perceptive Advisors that includes a $40M term loan (with an option for an additional $20M tied to revenue milestones). Management says the financing extends debt maturity to 2031 and strengthens the balance sheet to support commercial and clinical priorities. Article Title

Pulmonx closed a five‑year credit facility of up to $60 million with Perceptive Advisors that includes a $40M term loan (with an option for an additional $20M tied to revenue milestones). Management says the financing extends debt maturity to 2031 and strengthens the balance sheet to support commercial and clinical priorities. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed improvement vs. a year ago: narrower GAAP loss ($0.25/sh) and adjusted EBITDA loss improved; full‑year 2025 revenue rose to $90.5M (up 8% YoY) and gross margin expanded to ~78% in Q4 — evidence of operating leverage and cost reductions.

Q4 results showed improvement vs. a year ago: narrower GAAP loss ($0.25/sh) and adjusted EBITDA loss improved; full‑year 2025 revenue rose to $90.5M (up 8% YoY) and gross margin expanded to ~78% in Q4 — evidence of operating leverage and cost reductions. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued 2026 revenue guidance of $90M–$92M and expects ~75% gross margin with operating expenses $113M–$115M — guidance gives visibility but comes in below some analyst estimates, leaving mixed signals on near‑term topline momentum.

Management issued 2026 revenue guidance of $90M–$92M and expects ~75% gross margin with operating expenses $113M–$115M — guidance gives visibility but comes in below some analyst estimates, leaving mixed signals on near‑term topline momentum. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold stock on March 2 (including CEO Glendon E. French III, General Counsel David A. Lehman, CCO Geoffrey Beran Rose and Senior staff), representing multiple percent reductions in their holdings — heavy insider selling can pressure sentiment and amplify downside. SEC filings: CEO sale CEO Form 4 , Lehman GC Form 4 , Beran Rose CCO Form 4 , Srikanth Radhakrishnan Form 4

Several insiders sold stock on March 2 (including CEO Glendon E. French III, General Counsel David A. Lehman, CCO Geoffrey Beran Rose and Senior staff), representing multiple percent reductions in their holdings — heavy insider selling can pressure sentiment and amplify downside. SEC filings: CEO sale , Lehman , Beran Rose , Srikanth Radhakrishnan Negative Sentiment: Q4 U.S. revenue declined (~11% YoY) and total Q4 revenue was down ~5% YoY, signaling softer commercial momentum in Pulmonx's largest market — the company emphasized a transition plan to reaccelerate U.S. sales, but near‑term growth risk weighed on the stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 32.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,148 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Pulmonx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for patients suffering from severe emphysema. The company’s flagship therapy, the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System, employs one-way valves delivered via a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure to collapse diseased portions of the lung, reducing hyperinflation and improving respiratory function. Complementing this treatment, Pulmonx offers the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, which provides clinicians with quantitative measurements of collateral ventilation to aid in patient selection and optimize clinical outcomes.

The Zephyr Valve received the CE mark in Europe in 2008 and FDA approval in the United States in 2018, and it has since been adopted by leading respiratory and thoracic centers across North America and Europe.

