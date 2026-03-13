Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Receives $90.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.3077.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Insider Transactions at Sysco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $542,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3,977.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,711,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,651,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,306 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $142,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,381 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6%

SYY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,397. Sysco has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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