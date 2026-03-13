Chain Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Chain has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $194.95 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,432,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,453,490,077 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts. Telegram, Discord, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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