Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Issues Earnings Results

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Once Upon A Farm’s conference call:

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Robust top-line momentum : FY2025 net sales grew 53.5% to $240.7M and Q4 sales rose 30.1% to $64M, household penetration reached 5.1% (up 42% YoY) and distribution now spans over 25,000 doors with strong repeat rates.

: FY2025 net sales grew 53.5% to $240.7M and Q4 sales rose 30.1% to $64M, household penetration reached 5.1% (up 42% YoY) and distribution now spans over 25,000 doors with strong repeat rates. Healthy financial position and guidance : Post-IPO cash of ~ $102M (no debt) supports guidance of $302M–$310M net sales in 2026 (25%–29% growth) and Adjusted EBITDA just above breakeven ($2M–$4M), with a medium-term target of mid-teens EBITDA margins.

: Post-IPO cash of ~ $102M (no debt) supports guidance of $302M–$310M net sales in 2026 (25%–29% growth) and Adjusted EBITDA just above breakeven ($2M–$4M), with a medium-term target of mid-teens EBITDA margins. Product innovation driving incremental growth : The company has launched 40+ products since 2023 and is introducing refrigerated protein-forward pouches, protein/probiotic smoothies, and “Power Wheels,” which management expects to be highly incremental and boost cooler productivity and cross-category buying.

: The company has launched 40+ products since 2023 and is introducing refrigerated protein-forward pouches, protein/probiotic smoothies, and “Power Wheels,” which management expects to be highly incremental and boost cooler productivity and cross-category buying. Cooler rollout and trade spend pressure near-term margins: Expansion of baby coolers (3,400 in 2025; target ~5,000 in 2026, potential to scale to 15,000) drives distribution but increases slotting/trade spend that depressed gross margin (~120 bps in 2025) and could continue to weigh on near-term profitability (company also cited ~100 bps tariff headwind).

Once Upon A Farm Stock Performance

Shares of Once Upon A Farm stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,125. Once Upon A Farm has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Once Upon A Farm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb bought 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Once Upon A Farm Company Profile

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Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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