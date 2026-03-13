Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Issues Earnings Results

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Once Upon A Farm’s conference call:
- Robust top-line momentum: FY2025 net sales grew 53.5% to $240.7M and Q4 sales rose 30.1% to $64M, household penetration reached 5.1% (up 42% YoY) and distribution now spans over 25,000 doors with strong repeat rates.
- Healthy financial position and guidance: Post-IPO cash of ~ $102M (no debt) supports guidance of $302M–$310M net sales in 2026 (25%–29% growth) and Adjusted EBITDA just above breakeven ($2M–$4M), with a medium-term target of mid-teens EBITDA margins.
- Product innovation driving incremental growth: The company has launched 40+ products since 2023 and is introducing refrigerated protein-forward pouches, protein/probiotic smoothies, and “Power Wheels,” which management expects to be highly incremental and boost cooler productivity and cross-category buying.
- Cooler rollout and trade spend pressure near-term margins: Expansion of baby coolers (3,400 in 2025; target ~5,000 in 2026, potential to scale to 15,000) drives distribution but increases slotting/trade spend that depressed gross margin (~120 bps in 2025) and could continue to weigh on near-term profitability (company also cited ~100 bps tariff headwind).
Once Upon A Farm Stock Performance
Shares of Once Upon A Farm stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,125. Once Upon A Farm has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFRM
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb bought 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Once Upon A Farm Company Profile
Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.
Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.
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