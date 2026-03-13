Cardano Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.44 billion and approximately $549.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,125.00 or 0.02937273 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00013812 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005659 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001869 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003678 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002573 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000111 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,543,383 coins and its circulating supply is 37,997,904,336 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is cardano.org/news/atom.xml. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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