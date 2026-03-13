Aster (ASTER) Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges

Aster (ASTER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Aster has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Aster has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and $142.69 million worth of Aster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aster token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aster Profile

Aster launched on September 17th, 2025. Aster’s total supply is 7,822,529,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,476,688,844 tokens. Aster’s official message board is medium.com/asterdex. Aster’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. Aster’s official website is www.asterdex.com.

Buying and Selling Aster

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster (ASTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster has a current supply of 7,822,529,124.65436312 with 2,476,688,843.78435312 in circulation. The last known price of Aster is 0.70016626 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $77,817,399.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aster using one of the exchanges listed above.

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