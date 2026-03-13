Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $354.66 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $354.66 million and $0.42 worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,247.44 or 0.03106502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 550,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 550,802.15972234. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,156.67829804 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

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