Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 798,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,736 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.2%

ELAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 382,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Argus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

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Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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