My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Thousand (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 382.3% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $727.43 thousand and approximately $2.72 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000697 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,345 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events. DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase. Telegram, Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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