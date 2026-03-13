Universal BTC Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (UNIBTC)

Universal BTC (UNIBTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Universal BTC token can currently be bought for about $70,994.58 or 0.98131752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Universal BTC has a market cap of $211.16 million and $25.38 thousand worth of Universal BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universal BTC has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Universal BTC

Universal BTC’s total supply is 2,974 tokens. Universal BTC’s official Twitter account is @bedrock_defi. The official website for Universal BTC is www.bedrock.technology.

Universal BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal BTC (UNIBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Universal BTC has a current supply of 2,974.32312694. The last known price of Universal BTC is 69,675.56682868 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bedrock.technology/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universal BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

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