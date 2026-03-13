Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $80.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.4250.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 173,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $12,299,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,930,433. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,799,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,087.50. The trade was a 52.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Key Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Forbes and buy-the-dip coverage argue DAL is an opportunistic purchase if you’re patient — frames the recent pullback as a potential entry for long-term investors. Read More.

Forbes and buy-the-dip coverage argue DAL is an opportunistic purchase if you’re patient — frames the recent pullback as a potential entry for long-term investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi put Delta on a 30-day “positive catalyst” watch, highlighting potential near-term upside from demand or company-specific catalysts (supports short-term bullish view). Read More.

Citi put Delta on a 30-day “positive catalyst” watch, highlighting potential near-term upside from demand or company-specific catalysts (supports short-term bullish view). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (TipRanks summary) and other Wall Street bulls point to resilient earnings, Delta’s refinery edge and trans?Atlantic demand as reasons for a sustained Buy view. These fundamentals could support a rebound if macro pressures ease. Read More.

Analyst commentary (TipRanks summary) and other Wall Street bulls point to resilient earnings, Delta’s refinery edge and trans?Atlantic demand as reasons for a sustained Buy view. These fundamentals could support a rebound if macro pressures ease. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting large upside scenarios (one analyst sees ~50% potential this year) reinforces the narrative that current weakness may be a buying opportunity relative to consensus targets. Read More.

Coverage noting large upside scenarios (one analyst sees ~50% potential this year) reinforces the narrative that current weakness may be a buying opportunity relative to consensus targets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target from $84 to $72 but kept a Buy rating — a mixed signal: lower near-term upside but continued conviction in Delta’s medium-term story. Read More.

Jefferies cut its price target from $84 to $72 but kept a Buy rating — a mixed signal: lower near-term upside but continued conviction in Delta’s medium-term story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Rothschild & Co. Redburn trimmed its target to $70 (from $72) while maintaining a Buy — another modest PT haircut that tempers but does not overturn bullish ratings. Read More.

Rothschild & Co. Redburn trimmed its target to $70 (from $72) while maintaining a Buy — another modest PT haircut that tempers but does not overturn bullish ratings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded Delta to a Hold, reducing near-term sentiment and increasing downside risk if other firms follow suit. Read More.

TD Cowen downgraded Delta to a Hold, reducing near-term sentiment and increasing downside risk if other firms follow suit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market sell-off driven by a sharp oil price surge pressured airline shares generally — higher fuel costs are a direct headwind for margins and could offset Delta’s refinery benefits in the near term. Read More.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 2,419,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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