Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the quarter. Tempus AI accounts for about 0.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Tempus AI worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94,217 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $404,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 312.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after buying an additional 965,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,456,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,523,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

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Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of TEM stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. 1,424,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.13. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 5.29.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Tempus AI news, CFO James William Rogers sold 10,084 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $595,460.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,852.30. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 9,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $562,445.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,464.88. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 570,143 shares of company stock worth $35,595,055 over the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tempus AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM

About Tempus AI

(Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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