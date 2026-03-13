Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,839 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.27% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,395,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 795,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 666,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 571,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 482,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 423,449 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.2%

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $48,651.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $49,694.16. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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