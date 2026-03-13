Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,434 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of American Healthcare REIT worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial set a $57.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $1,720,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,283.04. This trade represents a 64.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. 209,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,791. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.09%.The business had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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