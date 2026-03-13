Ardor Price Hits $0.0453 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Ardor has a total market cap of $45.25 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000626 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions. Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them. What are the advantages of Ardor? All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features; Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the " bloat" ofthe network; All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another. Telegram, Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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