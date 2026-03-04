Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) COO Sells 2,039 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $181,328.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,439.97. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. 1,043,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,289. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $128 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current level — this is a material analyst catalyst that can support upside interest. UBS price target raise

UBS raised its price target to $128 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current level — this is a material analyst catalyst that can support upside interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and commentary highlight Kymera’s strong cash position (~$1.6B) and advancing degraders (KT?621, KT?579) into mid?stage trials — these program milestones (2026–2027 catalysts) underpin medium?term upside. Seeking Alpha pipeline write-up

Analyst coverage and commentary highlight Kymera’s strong cash position (~$1.6B) and advancing degraders (KT?621, KT?579) into mid?stage trials — these program milestones (2026–2027 catalysts) underpin medium?term upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent press roundups note broad analyst bullishness on select healthcare names including Kymera, which can help sustain investor interest from institutions and momentum traders. Globe and Mail analyst roundup

Recent press roundups note broad analyst bullishness on select healthcare names including Kymera, which can help sustain investor interest from institutions and momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals remain mixed: recent quarterly results included a revenue shortfall and wider losses, which keep near?term valuation sensitive to execution and clinical readouts. (Context referenced in analyst coverage above.) Seeking Alpha: financial context

Fundamentals remain mixed: recent quarterly results included a revenue shortfall and wider losses, which keep near?term valuation sensitive to execution and clinical readouts. (Context referenced in analyst coverage above.) Negative Sentiment: Large director sale: Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares (~$7.38M) — a ~10.8% reduction in his holding — which is a notable insider disposition that may create near?term selling pressure or prompt investor questions about timing. Bruce Booth Form 4

Large director sale: Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares (~$7.38M) — a ~10.8% reduction in his holding — which is a notable insider disposition that may create near?term selling pressure or prompt investor questions about timing. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executive sales: CFO Bruce Jacobs, COO Jeremy Chadwick and insider Jared Gollob completed several transactions across March 2–4 totaling tens of thousands of shares at prices in the mid?$80s to ~$90 — cumulative insider selling raises short?term supply concerns. Insider filings

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Barclays increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

