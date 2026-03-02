Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $416.58 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,281,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,367 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $416,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,846,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 7,239.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,149,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 343.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,486,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,015 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 28.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,713,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 493,587 shares of company stock valued at $38,577,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short?term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts.

Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short?term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO.

Zacks raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO. Neutral Sentiment: Defensive rotation / momentum into blue?chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend?paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro?driven. MarketBeat Week in Review

Defensive rotation / momentum into blue?chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend?paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro?driven. Neutral Sentiment: Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca?Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Swire Pacific update

Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca?Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press on KO as a long?running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century?plus dividend payers/reliable blue?chips supports buy?and?hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. 247WallSt dividend article

Positive press on KO as a long?running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century?plus dividend payers/reliable blue?chips supports buy?and?hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Several executives disclosed recent share sales (CFO John Murphy sold ~99,437 shares; EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000; EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold multiple blocks). Large insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even when company fundamentals remain intact. SEC filings: CFO Form 4 EVP Monica Form 4 EVP Beatriz Form 4

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

