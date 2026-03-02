Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Billion Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,602,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,612 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,816,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.91.

NYSE SPOT opened at $514.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.01. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

