Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Airbnb by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $7,730,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 460,015 shares in the company, valued at $61,310,799.20. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $533,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,532.50. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,120,119. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.77. The stock had a trading volume of 929,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,949. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.42.

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About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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