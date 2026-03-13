Short Interest in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Decreases By 69.6%

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,887 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the February 12th total of 91,853 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 105,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

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Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,521. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. It also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.

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